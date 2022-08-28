INGOs allowed to operate freely as 500,000 take shelter at camps

The large-scale floods in Pakistan have rendered millions of people homeless with 500,000 of them taking shelter at relief camps set up by the Pakistan Army and local non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

As the country battles the effects of devastation, the federal government has decided to facilitate International Non-governmental Organizations (INGOs) to operate freely in the country, SAMAA TV’s Investigative Unit reported.

Some of the INGOs have been aiding relief efforts in the flood-hit areas though a majority of them left their operations in the middle of 2014-15 when the government of Pakistan wanted an agreement with them to show their audit reports and financial credentials in detail. The government of Pakistan decided to facilitate operators of these INGOs so they can operate in flood-hit areas freely, officials privy to the developments told SAMAA TV.

Officials say around 110,000 locally registered non-governmental organizations are active in 330 cities of Pakistan, but only 20% of them have mobilized their staff to help the flood victims, informed officials said.

A situation report released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday said that Penny Appeal and Helping Hands were operating in the flood-hit areas of South Punjab and Sindh while Muslim Aid, Islamic Relief, and Hands were providing relief in Balochistan’s Quetta, Pishin and Qilla Saifullah districts.

UNHCR and UAE Red Cresent have also become involved in relief efforts.

The NDMA said that 498,442 had taken shelter at relief camps as of Saturday afternoon.

At leat 485,759 of them were in Sinhd, 4,503 in Punjab, 1,000 in KP, 7,000 in Balochistan and 180 in Gilgit-Balstistan.

Floods have severely affected 5.77 million people, the NDMA said.

More than 1220 teams of NDMA, PDMAs, and district management committees with the help of 17000 security officials are involved in rescue and relief operations to extend relief to flood victims in nearly 150 cities of Pakistan.

Nearly 7500 troops of Pakistan forces are also involved in rescue and relief operations, official figures suggested.

There are some other non-government organizations to evacuate the trapped people, providing foods, medicines and relief camps to hundreds and thousands of victims.

Nearly 3000 operators of Edhi Foundation, Muslim Hands, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Akhuwat Foundations, Shahid Afridi Foundation and other foundations are actively help the flood victims in different parts of Pakistan.

These NGOs, INGOs and especially the Pakistan Army have moved 498,442

AFP adds

In parts of Sindh, the only dry land are the elevated roads and rail tracks, alongside which tens of thousands of poor rural folk have taken shelter with their livestock.

Near Sukkur, a row of tents stretched for two kilometres, with people still arriving by boats loaded with wooden charpoy beds and pots and pans – the only possessions they could salvage.

“Water started rising in the river from yesterday, inundating all the villages and forcing us to flee,” labourer Wakeel Ahmed, 22, told AFP.

Barrage supervisor Soomro told AFP every sluice gate was open to deal with a river flow of more than 600,000 cubic metres per second.

The flooding could not come at a worse time for Pakistan, where the economy is in free fall and the former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted by a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April.

While the capital Islamabad and adjoining twin garrison city of Rawalpindi have escaped the worst of the flooding, its effects were still being felt.

“Currently supplies are very limited,” said Muhammad Ismail, a produce shopkeeper in Rawalpindi.

“Tomatoes, peas, onions and other vegetables are not available due to the floods,” he told AFP, adding prices were also soaring.