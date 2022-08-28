PTI not invited to flood APC, larger bench on Imran, rivers overflow, Pak-India cricket match

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and developments we will be following today, Sunday, August 28, 2022.

PTI not invited to moot on flood

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an All Parties Conference (APC) to discuss efforts to cope with flood devastation in the country. However, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf has not been invited to the moot.

The APC will be held on Monday at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad. The decision to hold a conference on flood devastation without inviting the PTI comes a day after Imran Khan’s party refused to postpone its anti-government campaign during the floods.

Rivers continue to overflow

Meanwhile, rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province continue to overflow. The River Kabul has seen record water flow in 100 years. Floodwater has increased in Noshewra once again, where authorities had to evacuate homes on Friday. As Swat valley continues to experience flash floods, in the next 30 hours a second flood surge is expected in River Kabul with 160,000 cusecs of water.

In Neelum Valley, a father-daughter duo were swept away by a flood wave. While the man was rescued by local people, his daughter could not be found. In Ponch district too a man was swept away by flood water.

National Highway damged in Sindh

In Sindh province, the National Highway N5 has been damaged at several places due to flood water. A lot of huge potholes have emerged on the road. Motorway police has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel. A patch of the N5 was repaired near Fort Munro

Sibbi-Quetta road remains closed for the 16th consecutive day.

Several villages in the Thatta district have been inundated after River Indus overflowed.

Larger bench on Imran Khan

Islamabad High Cout has formed a larger bench to hear the contempt of court case against PTI chief Imran Khan.

Pakistan India compete for Asia Cup

Pakistan and India met today in an Asia Cup cricket match. SAMAA TV will air a special transimssion in collaboration with Aaj Tak Tv, between 4pm and 6pm today. Shahid Afridi and Harbhajan Singh will come face-to-face.

