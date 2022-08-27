Umar Gul lauded after Afghanistan outclass Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Pakistan’s former pacer Umar Gul was lauded after Afghanistan outclassed Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup opener on Saturday in Dubai.

Gul is currently serving as the bowling coach of the Afghanistan team, which bowled out Sri Lanka for only 105.

Many users on social media website Twitter praised Gul for playing a key role in the development of Afghanistan’s bowlers.

UMAR GUL THE BOWLING COACH OF AFGHANISTAN SUPERMACY #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/FIEY49PWlQ — m u b e e n (@mubeen_sayyz) August 27, 2022

It seems Umar Gul and Younis Khan have made huge impact in Afghanistan Dressing room, Fazal Haq, Mujeeb and Gurbaz just outclassed Sri Lanka. Afghanistan is Serious team in T20Is #SLvAFG — 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗭𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗮𝗿 🇵🇰 (@iam_JZK) August 27, 2022

Gul was named the new bowling coach of the Afghanistan national team in May earlier this year. His initial contract with the side is till the end of the year.

Gul played 47 Tests, 130 ODI and 60 T20Is for Pakistan over his career, bagging 163, 179 and 85 wickets respectively.

The former right-armer also opened up after his side’s victory.

Very proud of the team for executing according to the plan and performing well in all departments. First win in such a tournament is a morale booster and gives everyone alot of confidence. Looking forward to winning all our matches inshaAllah. @ACBofficials #AsiaCup2022 — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) August 27, 2022

It must be noted that fast-bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi returned bowling figures of 3-11 to help Afghanistan thrash Sri Lanka by eight wickets.

Afghanistan, in Group B with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, have made an impressive start to their campaign in the six-nation tournament which will help the teams prepare for the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.