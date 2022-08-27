Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Umar Gul lauded after Afghanistan outclass Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

He is currently the bowling coach of the side
Samaa Web Desk Aug 27, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Star Sports Screengrab</p>

Photo: Star Sports Screengrab

Pakistan’s former pacer Umar Gul was lauded after Afghanistan outclassed Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup opener on Saturday in Dubai.

Gul is currently serving as the bowling coach of the Afghanistan team, which bowled out Sri Lanka for only 105.

Many users on social media website Twitter praised Gul for playing a key role in the development of Afghanistan’s bowlers.

Gul was named the new bowling coach of the Afghanistan national team in May earlier this year. His initial contract with the side is till the end of the year.

Gul played 47 Tests, 130 ODI and 60 T20Is for Pakistan over his career, bagging 163, 179 and 85 wickets respectively.

The former right-armer also opened up after his side’s victory.

It must be noted that fast-bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi returned bowling figures of 3-11 to help Afghanistan thrash Sri Lanka by eight wickets.

Afghanistan, in Group B with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, have made an impressive start to their campaign in the six-nation tournament which will help the teams prepare for the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.

Umar Gul

Asia Cup 2022

afg vs sl

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div