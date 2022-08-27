World extends support to victims of Pakistan floods

Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other countries have pledged to extend their support to the victims of floods in Pakistan and expressed deep sorrow over the casualties and massive destruction of the property.

OIC urges member states to come forward

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the Secretary-General of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha in a statement offered sincere condolences to the government and people of Pakistan.

He also expressed sympathies to the victims of the floods, and appealed to all member states, Islamic humanitarian organizations and the international community at large for emergency assistance to mitigate the suffering of the affected populations.

Turkey to send humantarian aid

Turkey is also extending relief to Pakistanis affected by the floods and will send an aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to Pakistan.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey on Saturday said, “We are deeply saddened that the severe flood disasters, which are ongoing and intensified in the last few days in Pakistan, claimed the lives of many Pakistani brothers and sisters, and caused extensive damage.”

“Turkey has started preparations to extend the necessary relief to the Pakistani brothers and sisters who have been impacted by the flood disasters and has planned to send a Turkish aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to Pakistan,” the ministry added.

UK to provide over £1 million

Meanwhile, the UK, in response to the disaster, will provide up to £1.5m support the relief effort.

The UN is carrying out a needs assessment over the weekend, and a UN appeal is expected to be launched on Tuesday.

Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South and Central Asia, North Africa, UN, and the Commonwealth said, “The floods in Pakistan have devastated local communities and the UK is providing up to £1.5 million to help the immediate aftermath. We are witnessing the catastrophe that climate change can cause and how it impacts the most vulnerable.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families and I would like to pay tribute to everyone involved in the relief efforts. We are also working directly with the Pakistan authorities to establish what further assistance and support they require. The UK stands with the people of Pakistan during this time of need.”

The UK also provides assistance to Pakistan through international organizations working directly with the victims of the disaster, including the World Bank and the United Nations.

It is worth mentioning that the £1.5m of humanitarian funding is an allocation from existing support to Pakistan and will go to the relief efforts in the areas worst-hit by the flooding.

UK also pledged over £55m to partner with Pakistan to fight climate change, manage water more sustainably and unlock climate investment in November 2021 during the COP26 Conference in Glasgow.

Iran’s President assures all-out support

President of Iran Syed Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday during a telephone call with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, conveyed solidarity with Pakistan and assured of all-out support in relief assistance in all areas.

The Prime Minister thanked President Raisi for his sympathy on the flood situation, stressing that Pakistan had been enduring severe monsoon weather since mid-June 2022, with many areas receiving 4-5 times more rain.

This had caused widespread flooding and landslides, with extreme repercussions for human lives, livelihoods, livestock, property, and infrastructure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underlined that the humanitarian situation was being compounded by drastic impact on infrastructure including roads and bridges, which was impeding both the passage of people to safer locations and the delivery of aid.

Highlighting the government’s efforts in this regard, the Prime Minister shared that Pakistan had prepared a “UN Flash Appeal” which would be launched on 30 August 2022. He expressed the hope that the international community would contribute to meeting the funding requirements of the Flash Appeal.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed commitment to boost relations in all areas. He also conveyed appreciation for Iran’s steadfast support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM, UAE President discuss delivery of assistance in flood-affected areas

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, telephonically called Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives due to torrential rains and flash floods in different parts of Pakistan.

The UAE President expressed firm solidarity with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time and wished all the injured a speedy recovery. He offered all possible assistance to Pakistan to tackle this natural calamity. In this context, he apprised the Prime Minister that the UAE would be immediately dispatching food supplies as well as medical and pharmaceutical supplies, in addition to tents and shelter materials.

The Prime Minister briefed the UAE President on the nationwide devastation caused by the unprecedented monsoon rains in the country. The PM also acknowledged the ongoing relief work of the UAE Red Crescent and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Foundation in the flood-affected areas.

The Prime Minister thanked His Highness for UAE’s timely assistance to support the government’s efforts in rescue and relief efforts.

Vulnerable Pakistan

The Global Climate Risk Index report notes that Pakistan has reported 502 deaths and a loss of $3.772 billion as a result of 173 extreme weather events between 2000 and 2019.

Pakistan is among the most disaster-prone countries in South Asia and has suffered an estimated US$18 billion in damage due to disasters during the past decade.

This has included: recurrent floods; earthquakes; droughts; and urban shocks (such as heatwaves and dengue).

Overall, in Pakistan, 25% of households (49 million people) are estimated to be moderately or severely food insecure, whereas 10% of the households (21 million people) are classified as severely food insecure. The Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index suggests that 36.43 million people are chronically vulnerable.

Pakistan is the 8th most at risk country globally from the impacts of Climate Change (an improvement from 5th most at risk country in 2020). This year, Pakistan has and is experiencing consecutive extreme climactic events.

The country moved directly from winter into summer temperatures with a number of extreme heat waves, causing rapid glacial flash floods and forest fires.