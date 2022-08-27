Asia Cup: Virat Kohli lavishes praise on ‘top batter’ Babar Azam

India’s star batter Virat Kohli has heaped praise on Pakistan captain Babar Azam ahead of the Asia Cup clash between the arch-rivals on Sunday.

Kohli believes that Azam is one of the best batters in the world across formats.

“The first interaction I had with him was the 2019 World Cup after the game in Manchester. Him and Imad [Wasim]. Imad I have known since Under-19 cricket, we have played against each other and Imad said Babar wanted to have a chat,” Kohli said during a chat with Star Sports.

“We sat down and spoke about the game. I saw a lot of regard and respect from him and that hasn’t changed regardless of the fact that he is probably the top batsman in the world right now across formats, performing so consistently,” he added.

The former Indian captain also lauded Azam’s humble nature and exceptional talent.

“He has amazing talent and I have always enjoyed watching him play. So that hasn’t changed. He is performing now and he is coming into his own, but I don’t see his attitude or his approach change towards me, which is a very good sign of someone who is very grounded in his foundations of his upbringing,” he said.

“His cricketing foundations as well are very solid. So these kinds of players, these kind of characters go a long way and inspire a lot of people. And I see that happening with him as well,” he concluded.

Azam is currently the number one ranked batter in the world in T20I and ODI cricket. Meanwhile, he is placed third in the rankings for Test batters.