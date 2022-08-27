Army airlifts students, tourists stuck in Kumrat Valley

At least 25 students from Lahore are among more than 80 tourists who got stuck in Kumrat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and appealed to the government to expedite rescue operations as they are running out of food and drinking water.

They are also running out of energy sources to charge their mobile phones.

Talking to the SAMAA TV, a girl named Marium said that there are eight girls and 17 boys who were on tour from Lahore, and have stuck in Kumrat’s harsh weather for the last two days.

“May be the government is sleeping .. where we should seek help?” she asked, adding, “It is raining continuously [here], and we have been sleeping on wet ground.”

As reported by SAMAA TV, the bridge connecting Kumrat Valley with adjoining areas was washed away and more than 80 tourists got stuck in different locations within.

In this regard, Barrister Saif Ali Khan, KP government spokesman, while talking to SAMAA TV said that he has already directed to expedite rescue operation for rescuing stranded tourists in Kumrat Valley.

He said that due to landslides and rains, it is a very difficult rescue operation as fissures have appeared in multiple small and large bridges.

“But I assure people that the government will rescue them as soon as possible,” he said.

Army’s Peshawar Corps establishes contact

Apart from these students, several other tourists including families are also stuck at the tourist spot. However, Pakistan Army has established contact with them.

As per a statement released by military’s media wing - Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - contact with stranded families has been established by Peshawar Corps on the direction of corps commander.

At least 22 people have been evacuated through helicopter while some stranded on hills couldn’t be evacuated due to bad weather. However, the statement said that continuous contact was being maintained with them and they have been shifted to safer spots around those mountains tops.

Those people are safe and will be evacuated by army aviation helicopters as and when weather permits, ISPR said.

A ground party is also ready from Khaweza Khela for evacuation, the statement added and urged the people to avoid travel towards Swat and surrounding areas due to flash floods.