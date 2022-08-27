Another 120 airlifted in Swat as KP govt finally joins rescue efforts

About 145 flood victims have been airlifted in Swat valley so far as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s helicopter finally joined rescue efforts.

Helicopters from the Pakistan Army continued to fly sorties on Sunday a day after they airlifted 22 students stranded in Kumrat.

They rescued as many as 110 affectees from Khawazakhela while KP govt helicopters airlifted 35 people from Kalam.

Some people stranded on hills couldn’t be evacuated due to bad weather. However, officials said that continuous contact was being maintained with them and they have been shifted to safer spots around those mountains tops.

Those people are safe and will be evacuated by army aviation helicopters as and when weather permits, ISPR said.

Meals & necessary medical care are being provided.

The authorities have advised people against traveling towards Swat and surrounding areas due to the risk of flash floods.

The KP government deputed its helicopters for relief efforts after it came under sharp criticism when four men were swept away in the Duber River of Kohistan district having spent hours stranded on a boulder.

Impassionate appeal for help

On Saturday, at least 25 students from Lahore, who were stranded in Kumrat Valley, appealed to the government to expedite rescue operations as they are running out of food and drinking water.

They were also running out of energy sources to charge their mobile phones.

Speaking to the SAMAA TV a student named Marium said that there were eight girls and 17 boys who were on tour from Lahore, and had been stuck in Kumrat’s harsh weather for the previous two days.

“May be the government is sleeping … where we should seek help?” she asked, adding, “It is raining continuously [here], and we have been sleeping on wet ground.”

As reported by SAMAA TV, the bridge connecting Kumrat Valley with adjoining areas was washed away and more than 80 tourists got stuck in different locations within.

Barrister Saif Ali Khan, KP government spokesman told SAMAA TV said that he had already directed authorities to expedite operations for rescuing stranded tourists in Kumrat Valley.

He said that due to landslides and rains, it was a very difficult rescue operation as fissures had appeared in multiple small and large bridges.

“But I assure people that the government will rescue them as soon as possible,” he said.