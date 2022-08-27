Asia Cup: Afghanistan register thumping victory over Sri Lanka

Afghanistan have thumped Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Asia Cup by eight wickets in Dubai on Saturday.

Chasing a modest target of 106, Afghanistan reached home in 10.1 overs.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz played an explosive innings while scoring 40 runs in 18 balls. His knock included three fours and four sixes.

Hazratullah Zazai remained unbeaten on 37 runs in 28 balls.

It must be noted, in a stunning bowling display, Afghanistan dismissed Sri Lanka for a paltry 105.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan, claiming figures of 3/11 in 3.4 overs.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi bagged two wickets each.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with 38 runs in 29 balls. Meanwhile, Chamika Karunaratne scored 31 runs in 38 balls.

"There is no language barrier between me and the players since we all belong to the Pathan community."



- Afghanistan bowling coach Umar Gul #AFGvSL #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/hbSJgdM2iU — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) August 27, 2022

Earlier, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament on Saturday.

The six-nation tournament was moved from Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates because of political unrest in the island nation and serves as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November.

Afghanistan’s next match is against Bangladesh on August 30 in Sharjah.

India, Pakistan and Hong Kong are in Group A.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Anil Chaudhary (IND)

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)