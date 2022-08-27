Won’t call off Haqiqi Azadi movement come what may: Ex-PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that they are raising a new PTI Tiger Force which will help the provincial governments in rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas but turned down calling off his Haqiqi Azadi movement come what may.

This announcement comes as he addressed a crowd in Jhelum amid criticism for holding the public rally despite half of the country being deluged by unprecedented floods.

The former PM is holding public rallies in different parts of the country as part of his mass mobilization drive before his ‘final call’ of long march on Islamabad.

The ex-PM said that a nation can only come out of a catastrophe by dealing with it together.

He said that after a telethon on Monday for fundraising for flood victims, ex-SAPM Sania Nishtar will be heading the disbursement of funds.

PTI chairman said that the PTI government initiated construction of 10 dams during its 3.5 tenure which was inevitable to stop or at least alleviate floods.

He said that water reservoirs would convert what is now a natural disaster into a blessing.

Ex-PM asked the previous governments why they did not build any dams in the country.

He said that Nowshera and Taunsa would have flooded had PTI’s provincial governments not built embankments, asking what PML-N and PPP did during their regimes.

He said that the Haqiqi Azadi movement will not stop come what may. Be it floods, war, or anything; PTI chairman asserted.

The ex-PM said that he would continue to struggle against the ‘cabal of crooks’ amid helping flood victims.

He recalled that he was on the roads during the hottest of the days and during rains.

Imran Khan said that they will do such relief work for affectees that the PDM government cannot even do in years. Nobody is ready to donate money to the current government as it is constituted by crooks, he claimed.

He also criticized Finance Minister Miftah Ismail for blaming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for sabotaging International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Imran Khan said that Miftah Ismail should talk to the IMF to negotiate on conditions for tranche as he did being the premier when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

“Don’t be scared of the white skin . . show some courage,” he called out the finance minister.

PTI chairman reiterated that the government – after trying everything against him and failing at it – wants his technical knock-out by disqualifying him for life.

My nation knows me, I have always remained within the ambit of law even when PTI leaders and workers were assaulted on May 25, he said.

The ex-PM also censured the government for charging him in a terrorism case and alleged torture of his aide Shahbaz Gill – who was charged with sedition - and said it only brought humiliation to Pakistan globally.

Imran Khan said some Mr Y has been assigned a mission in Islamabad to intimidate PTI. He said the arrests of journalists, off-airing of a television channel, and pick-up of social media activists were part of the scheme to frighten the biggest political party of Pakistan.

He added that PTI was being sidelined, which he termed as a conspiracy against Pakistan and its democracy, despite claims that politics should be set aside when the country was facing a calamity.

However, he vowed to struggle against the incumbent government till his stamina lasts.