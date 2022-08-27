‘People of Pakistan are our priority,’ says Army chief Gen Bajwa

The military on Saturday vowed to continue efforts until the last flood-affected citizen is rehabilitated, a day after the government sought help amidst the worst flood the country has suffered in a decade.

“The people of Pakistan are our priority, and we won’t spare any effort to assist them in this difficult time,” said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa as he visited flood-hit areas of Balochistan on Saturday.

In a statement released by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military said that the army chief visited flood relief and medical camps established at Goth Sadoori, Lakhra, and Lasbela in Balochistan.

He inquired about the well-being of local people affected due to floods.

He also met troops busy in relief operations and lauded their efforts in service of men, women, and children in distress.

“The safety and well-being of our countrymen come first, and we won’t rest until each one of the flood-affected is not only reached but rehabilitated, no matter how much effort is required,” he said.

COAS directed to use all available resources to assist the civil administration in the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts of people and infrastructure in the flood-affected areas.

“We must reach out to our brothers and sisters in need without waiting for orders and help them overcome this natural calamity,” he said.

On Friday, the federal government asked for help from the military in assisting flood rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

New data released by the government on Saturday suggested that more than half of Pakistan was currently impacted by floods, with the death toll topping 1,128.