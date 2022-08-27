Hasan Ali was not dropped: Babar Azam

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam has said that pacer Hasan Ali was not dropped from the side but was rested for the Asia Cup 2022.

The pacer had a rough outing during the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Speaking to the reporters in Dubai, Babar is optimistic that pacer will perform well in Dubai in absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

“He [Hasan] was not dropped,” clarified Babar. “He was rested for the tournament. I think he is our experience bowler and will perform well during the absence of Wasim and Shaheen.”

Shaheen ruled out from the tournament after suffering a knee injury, while Wasim Jr was withdrawn from the squad after a back injury.

Commenting on the excitement and preparations for the game, the 28-year-old was optimistic to repeat World Cup 2021 performance against India. “I know there is tremendous excitement in both the countries but for us, it is just another game,” he said. “Our preparations have been excellent and we will take the field oozing with confidence.

“Our victory over India 11 months ago at the same venue is a good reference point, but that’s all. While we will continue to reflect on it positively, Sunday and any other matches down the line will be new fixtures that will be played in new conditions.”

Shedding light on Shaheen’s absence, the pace said that every member of the team will contribute to fill his shoes.

“We have a squad full of quality cricketers and match-winners, who will step-up in the absence of Shaheen and take additional responsibility during the tournament,” he said. “In the 2021 T20 World Cup, we have already demonstrated we are not a one-man squad. In five league matches, we had five different players of the matches.” The arch-rivals will meet on Sunday, where India lead Pakistan 7-2 in T20Is.