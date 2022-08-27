Following criticism, KP CM offers his helicopter to accelerate rescue efforts

After backlash from deaths of brothers in Kohistan who got stuck in the middle of flooded stream yesterday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to use his official helicopter to rescue the tourists stranded in Swat.

In a tweet, Hanif Dawar - member of PTI social media team - said that the first consignment containing food items has been delivered to Kalam while the helicopter will also be used to rescue stranded tourists from the flood-affected spot.

Earlier, the local journalists claimed that despite repeated attempts; the KP government did not send the helicopter which could have taken only 90 minutes to reach the location where five brothers were trapped in a flood wave.

They went on to claim that the helicopter was reserved for PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan who visited DI Khan to meet flood victims.

However, PTI rejected allegations leveled against Imran Khan.

According to locals, one of the five trapped brothers was rescued, and he was under treatment in the hospital.