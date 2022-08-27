Here is how you can watch Pakistan-India encounter and all other Asia Cup matches

The Asia Cup T20 cricket tournament will start today with the first match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will kick-start their Asia Cup campaign with match against India on Sunday, August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The tickets for the Indo-Pak clash in Dubai, where the stadium has a capacity of 25,000, were sold out within a few hours after they were put on sale earlier this month.

Even if you were not among the lucky ones who will be watching the match at the stadium, there are still plenty of ways through which you can be part of the action.

Timings of all the matches

United Arab Emirates (UAE) 6:00pm

India 7:30pm

Pakistan 7:00pm

United Kingdom 1:30pm

Live streaming and broadcast details for all Asia Cup matches

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

OSN Sports Cricket will broadcast the matches in UAE and other Middle Eastern regions.

India

You can watch the matches on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pakistan

Ten Sports and PTV Sports will show the matches live in Pakistan.

All the Asia Cup matches will also be live streamed on Daraz mobile application and Tapmad.

United Kingdom

Sky Sports will broadcast all the matches in England.

Screenings across Pakistan

Additionally, if you are interested in watching the India-Pakistan match with friends, they are a number of places across Pakistan who will be screening the much-anticipated encounter.

However, you will need tickets to enter the venues mentioned below.

Karachi

Ocean Mall, Clifton

District 19, Korangi

Cafeela, Bahria Town

Karachi Marriott Hotel

TDF Ghar

Lahore

Al Hamra Open Theater, Garden Town.

University of Central Punjab

The Nishat Hotel

Park Lane Hotel

Islamabad

Rakaposhi Heights Restaurant

The Centaurus Mall

Asia Cup squads

Group A

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ghazanfar Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Dhananjay Rao, Wajid Shah, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Waheed.

Group B

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain , Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.

Schedule

Group Phase

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, August 27, Dubai

India vs Pakistan, August 28, Dubai

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, August 30, Sharjah

India vs Hong Kong, August 31, Dubai

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, September 1, Dubai

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, September 2, Sharjah

Super 4 Phase

B1 vs B2, September 3, Sharjah

A1 vs A2, September 4, Dubai

A1 vs B1, September 6, Dubai

A2 vs B2, September 7, Dubai

A1 vs B2, September 8, Dubai

A2 vs B1, September 9, Dubai

Final

1st in Super 4 vs 2nd in Super 4, September 11, Dubai