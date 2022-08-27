Nawaz Sharif directs PML-N lawmakers, activists to serve energies on helping flood victims

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Nawaz Sharif has directed all lawmakers and activists of his party to serve their energies on helping the flood victims.

He took to his Twitter account to communicate these directions to the MNAs, MPAs, and workers.

“The politics can wait,” he said, adding that at this hour ‘our priority is the brothers mired in difficulties’.

Nawaz Sharif said that they require to take all possible measures to atone for the problems and difficulties faced by flood victims.

More than half of Pakistan hit by floods

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday released the latest flood damage data.

More than 5.7 million people were affected by the recent rains and floods.

So far, 1,128 people have died in rain related incidents and accidents, while 1,456 people have been injured.

The highest loss of life has occurred in Sindh province, whereas 339 people have lost their lives so far, 234 in Balochistan, 195 in K-P, 167 in Punjab, nine in G-B and one in Islamabad.