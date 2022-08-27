Islamabad cops strive to get search warrant for Imran’s Bani Gala residence

The Islamabad police on Saturday decided to obtain a search warrant of former prime minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence to broaden the scope of investigation in the treason case his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill is nominated in.

Police claimed to have prepared an application for requesting a search warrant of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman’s residence.

The law enforcement agency has alleged that PTI leader Gill used the landline of Imran’s residence to communicate with the private TV channel for the infamous interview that landed him in jail.

In this light, police have sought approval from a magistrate for a search warrant of the former premier’s residence to pursue a thorough investigation of the sedition case against Gill.

Previously police found a handgun and other relevant evidence, in the Parliament Lodges room of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill who was granted bail in the same case earlier today.

Separately, incarcerated Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill challenged his physical remand in the Supreme Court on Saturday.

In the filed petition, Gill has requested the top court to annul the sessions court’s decision to grant Gill’s two-day physical remand.