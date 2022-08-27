Watch: A friendly meeting between Babar, Rohit ahead of Pakistan-India clash

With just two days remaining in the Asia Cup’s most anticipated clash between Pakistan and India, the captains – Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma – have had a friendly meeting on the sidelines ahead of the mega game.

Both teams will lock horns on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium, where Pakistan emerged victorious last time the two arch-rivals met.

The interaction between the two captains took place at the International Cricket Council (ICC) academy, where both teams were practicing.

Watch the video here:

The six-team tournament will begin from August 27, where hosts Sri Lanka will be taking on Afghanistan.