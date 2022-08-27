Gill gets bail in unlicensed pistol case

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Saturday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a case pertaining to possessing an unlicensed pistol.

A handgun with ammunition was recovered from his room in the parliament lodges during a raid by the capital city police that was broadcasted live on television.

During the hearing, the court approved Gill’s bail request. The judge directed former prime minister Imran Khan’s chief of staff to submit Rs 25,000 as the surety bond.

Background

On August 23, a handcuffed Shahbaz Gill accompanied police officers into his allotted room, 206, in the Parliament Lodges in Islamabad.

Many police officers, including female police officers, searched the room for several minutes.

During the search, a wallet, containing identification documents of Gill and some cash, was recovered.

Gill, who was standing nearby with Islamabad Capital Territory Police SSP Investigations, could be heard saying that the wallet was his, adding that it should have been placed in his room.

He had further said that it should not have been found where it was recovered from.

Gill had further claimed that his things were not in the same place as he had left them to be when they entered the room.

A 9-mm handgun with around 15 rounds of live ammunition was also discovered during the search.

Gill had reportedly said that he did not recognize the weapon and that he owned a licensed weapon, adding that two of his employees also lived there, Izhar and Jabbar.

The recovered evidence was shifted to the Secretariat Police Station for further investigation.