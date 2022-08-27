Watch Live
IHC forms five-member larger bench to hear contempt case against Imran

Chief Justice Athar Minallah resumes duties after holidays
Sohail Rashid Aug 27, 2022
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday formed a five-member larger bench to hear the contempt of court case against former prime minister Imran Khan.

The larger bench will be headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah who was on a leave since the past few days and includes Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman was issued notices by the IHC to appear before the court on August 31.

It is pertinent to mention that a three-member bench was formed at first to hear the case.

IHC CJ returns to work

The IHC CJ had availed a leave from July 12-August 25 and has now resumed his duties. He will continue to hear the case from next week.

