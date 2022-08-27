More than half of Pakistan hit by floods as death toll tops 1,000

The torrential monsoon rains and floods across the country on Sunday inflicted further lives and property losses as the total death count in various incidents reached 1,033 and 1,527 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 24-hour situation report released on Sunday that accounted for overall life, property, and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

Floods 2022: Authentic relief fund accounts deserving your charity

The heavy rains and flashfloods caused deaths of two men due to drowning in Quetta whereas one child each perished in Ziarat and Mastung. Two men, a woman and a child got injured in Barkhan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, some 31 perished due to roof collapse in various districts including 14 men in Swat, 14 men in Mansehra, nine men in Lower Kohistan, two men in Shangla, two men in Upper Kohistan, four children in Lower Dir, one child in Lakki Marwat, one child in Upper Chitral and one child in Bajaur.

The NDMA underlined that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reconciled it’s death data as nine men, two women and six children.

However, 32 people were reported as injured including 15 men in Swat, three men and two children in Lower Dir, two men and five children in Bajaur, two men in Dera Ismail Khan, one man each in Lower Kohistan, Hari Pur, and Mansehra alongwith a child in Upper Chitral.

However, 13 individuals got injured including a man in Upper Chitral in a landslide, and two women in Upper Dir due to flash flood whereas due to roof collapse, six men and a woman got injured in Dera Ismail Khan and a woman and two children got injured in South Waziristan.

In Punjab’s district Rajanpur, a man drowned in flood water.

In Sindh, 76 people perished including eight deaths reported as three men and child in Jacobabad, one man and a child in Sajawal, a man in Umar Kot, a child in Sukkur.

The reconciliation of gender-wise data underlined that 14 men, six females and 26 children died in Khairpur. The remaining data of 22 persons was to be confirmed by PDMA Sindh.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a man was reported dead due to torrential rains in Poonch.

There was no incident or loss to report Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB), death of a man and five women due to flash flood in Ghizer was reported whereas two children were missing.

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB), four roads were blocked including Naltar Road at Torbat Nullah, Hisper Valley Road and Ghizer – Shandoor Road due to flash flood where restoration work was in progress as heavy machinery and staff were deployed on site.

In Balochistan, four highways and routes were blocked as the high flow of water blocked the N-25 Quetta-Karachi Highway as it washed away the Lunda Bridge.

Similarly, M-8 motorway was also blocked due to landslide while N-50 Zhob-DI Khan and N-70 Loralai-DG Khan highways were also choked and restoration work was in progress on all sites.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three connectivity routes were damaged due to landslides and torrential rains including KKH at Achar Nullah, N-90 Khwazakhela to Besha Road, N-15 MNJC Road at Jalkhad where restoration work was underway.

In AJK, the Azad Pattan Road was blocked due to landslide and restoration work was underway as proper machinery and staff were deployed on site.

In Punjab, the N-55 Fazilpur-Rajanpur highway was blocked due to floodwater intrusion where the restoration of the connectivity route was in progress.

The report highlighted that mainly dry weather was expected over most parts of the country. However, isolated thunderstorms and rains were expected in upper catchment areas of all major rivers alongwith Northeast Balochistan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Dera Ismail Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions.

The Met Office informed that according to latest hydro-meteorological conditions and releases from Tarbela Dam, River Indus at Kalabagh & Chashma may attain high to very high flood level ranging between 550,000 cusecs to 700,000 cusecs.

In view of the above situation, all concerned authorities were advised to remain alert and take all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid loss of life and property.

The massive torrential rains in the past 24 hours have damaged 48 shops, 40 in Punjab and eight in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), impacted 290 kilometers (kms) roads whereas 83,025 livestock animal died. As many as 267,719 houses got damaged during heavy downpour incidents including 60,693 fully damaged and 207,026 partially damaged.

However the cumulative damages so far stated that almost 3451.5 kms roads, 149 bridges and 170 shops, 949,858 houses and 719,558 livestock got affected due to the heavy rains in various districts of all provinces including that of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The NDMA so far provided 34,384 tents, 56,850 tarpaulins, 178,804 mosquito nets, 17,650 blankets, 6,800 hygiene kits, 9,944 kitchen sets, 29,400 food packs, 18,860 first aid kits, 106 generators, 160 chemical spray machines, 12,000 jerry cans, 1,000 sleeping bags, 207 dewatering pumps and 350 life saving jackets.

The PDMAs also provided 152,291 tents, 53,310 tarpaulins, 184,534 mosquito nets, 18,695 blankets, 27,509 plastic mats, 21,405 jerry cans, 34,888 water bottles, 142 water filters, 10,410 water coolers, 134,489 food packs, 2,731 cooked food, 9,135 gas cylinders, 3,895 hygiene kits, 17,599 kitchen sets, 1,016 first aid kits, 216 dewatering pumps, 5,607 beds and accessories, 40 boats and 357 life saving jackets.

Synoptic situation

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on August 27 said weak monsoon currents continue to penetrate parts of the country. “A westerly wave is also affecting western and upper parts of the country.”

According to the PMD, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country.

However, rain-wind and thundershowers are expected in upper K-P, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir, G-B and northeast Punjab.

Islolated heavy falls are also likely in upper K-P that includes Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla and Kohistan apart from Kashmir and G-B.

Kabul River embankment breach: Attock sees high flood

Attock is under threat as a flood of over 270,000 cusecs of water passed through it.

People are fleeing Nowshera after the collapse of a safety embankment built on the Kabul River, where a heavy flood of 300,000 cusecs of water flowed through the region on Saturday.

The raging flood has put thousands of residents of the valley at risk.

On Saturday morning, Attock also saw the impact of around 418,000 cusecs of floodwaters being released from the Tarbela dam.

Man awaiting rescue since 18 hours swept away by floodwaters in Harnai

A man, who had been stranded on a small island in the middle of the raging flood in the Bolan River in Harnai was swept away on Friday.

The district administration of Zardalu told SAMAA TV on Saturday that they had tried to mount a rescue for the stranded man but the intensity of the floodwaters was too much.

Over time the water level in the river rose and swept the man away.

Authorities said around 80,000 cusecs floodwaters were passing from Zardalu at the time when the man was swept away.

WATCH: Flooding causes bridge collapse, road closure in Swat

Severe flooding in the Swat River has caused another road bridge in the picturesque valley to partially collapse.

An old bridge over the river in Bahrain, which had been constructed near Swat River, was completely washed away while a new bridge has been damaged partially after flood waters rose over it.

The bridge has been closed for traffic.

According to the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), the water level in the Swat River increased by at least 15 to 20 feet to reach the height of the bridge, while exceptionally high-water flows were expected in the Swat River in the coming hours.

As a result, most routes connecting Bahrain and Kalam have been completely cut off due to floods.

Flood wave sweeps away four youngsters awaiting help in Lower Kohistan

At least four youngsters lost their lives on Friday in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (K-P) Lower Kohistan after being caught in a flood wave as they awaited help from rescue teams.

A helpless picture in which they all can be seen trying to stay safe on a huge rock went viral over the internet.

Reports stated that the youngsters awaited help for at least three hours. Their lives could have been saved with the help of helicopters.

Flood relief cells set up at Radio Pakistan HQ, regional stations

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) on Saturday set up multiple flood relief cells at the Radio Pakistan headquarters and regional stations to facilitate the ongoing flood rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities on the directives of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Army airlifts students, tourists stuck in Kumrat Valley

At least 25 students from Lahore were among more than 80 tourists who got stuck in Kumrat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and appealed to the government to expedite rescue operations as they are running out of food and drinking water. Read more here

KP CM offers his helicopter to accelerate rescue efforts

After backlash from deaths of brothers in Kohistan who got stuck in the middle of flooded stream yesterday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to use his official helicopter to rescue the tourists stranded in Swat. Read more here.

‘People of Pakistan are our priority,’ says Army chief Gen Bajwa

The military on Saturday vowed to continue efforts until the last flood-affected citizen is rehabilitated, a day after the government sought help amidst the worst flood the country has suffered in a decade. Read more here

UK, Turkey extend support to victims of Pakistan floods

Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Turkey and the United Kingdom (UK) have pledged to extend their support to the victims of floods in Pakistan and expressed deep sorrow over the casualties and massive destruction of the property. Read more here

Kabul, Swat, Indus rivers continue to flow furious: Flood commission

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that rivers Kabul, Swat and Indus still run furious with water discharge of 263,000 cusecs, 89,000 cusecs and 586,000 cusecs respectively.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, owing to continued heavy rainfall activity in the upper catchment areas during 25th-26th August 2022, River Swat has experienced very high flood situation from 0900 hours yesterday to 0930 hours today. At present the flood flows in River Swat is receding.

River Kabul was flowing in “very high flood” at Nowshera with discharge of 263,000 cusecs at 0600 hours. It is presently discharging the maximum flows (315,000 cusecs at 1230 hours). Also, it is in “high flood” upstream Nowshera i.e at Warsak (139,000 cusecs at 1230 hours).

River Indus at Khairabad (junction point after merging River Kabul in the Indus) was flowing in “high flood” of 586,000 cusecs at 1230 hours. Flow has now receded to 555,000 cusecs as reported by Tarbela Dam Management.

River Indus is flowing in high flood at Taunsa & Sukkur, “medium flood” at Chashma, Guddu and Kotri. It is in “low flood” at Tarbela and Kalabagh (the upstream two stations on the Indus).

Other main Rivers of Indus River System i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing in normal.

As reported by the field formation of Irrigation Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, very high flood flows experienced at Munda Headwork caused severe damages to the Headworks.

As a result three of its bays out of total of 8 No. bays, have been washed away at 2300 hours yesterday (26th August 2022). Also, Coffer Dam of the under construction Mohmand Dam (upstream Munda Headworks) has reportedly been damaged last night.

Yesterday’s Low Pressure Area over South of Jacobabad (Sindh) has become insignificant.

Trough of Westerly Wave has weakened and persisting over Northern parts of Pakistan with Weak Seasonal Low lies over Western Balochistan. At present, weak moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into Northeastern Punjab up to 3000 feet.

Under the influence of prevailing hydrological and Meteorological conditions, FFD, Lahore has predicted high to very high level flooding in Tributaries of Rivers Kabul and Indus is likely to subside significantly during next 24 hours.

Very high and above level flooding is likely to continue in River Kabul at Nowshera during the next 24 hours.

River Indus at Kalabagh and Chashma is likely to attain high to very high level flooding during next 24 to 48 hours.