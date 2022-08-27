More than half of Pakistan hit by floods

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday released the latest flood damage data.

More than 5.7 million people were affected by the recent rains and floods.

Floods 2022: Authentic relief fund accounts deserving your charity

As of Saturday afternoon, 1,128 people have died in rain related incidents and accidents, while 1,456 people have been injured.

The highest loss of life has occurred in Sindh province, where 339 people have lost their lives so far. Another 234 in Balochistan, 195 in K-P, 167 in Punjab, nine in G-B and one in Islamabad.

According to NDMA, 110 districts across the country have been affected by the recent rains and floods. This accounts for nearly 68% of the 160 districts of the country.

The NDMA data shows that 34 districts of Balochistan, 16 districts of Sindh, 9 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan, 10 districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 33 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 8 districts of Punjab are affected by the floods.

Flooded rails and rains have severely damaged the country’s land links, 149 bridges have been destroyed due to floods while 3,161 km of highways has been damaged.

At least 949,858 houses were damaged due to floods, while 8,200,000 cattle were washed away in floodwaters.

Synoptic Situation

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on August 27 said weak monsoon currents continue to penetrate parts of the country. “A westerly wave is also affecting western and upper parts of the country.”

According to the PMD, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country.

However, rain-wind and thundershowers are expected in upper K-P, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir, G-B and northeast Punjab.

Islolated heavy falls are also likely in upper K-P that includes Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla and Kohistan apart from Kashmir and G-B.

Kabul River embankment breach: Attock sees high flood

Attock is under threat as a flood of over 270,000 cusecs of water passed through it.

People are fleeing Nowshera after the collapse of a safety embankment built on the Kabul River, where a heavy flood of 300,000 cusecs of water flowed through the region on Saturday.

The raging flood has put thousands of residents of the valley at risk.

On Saturday morning, Attock also saw the impact of around 418,000 cusecs of floodwaters being released from the Tarbela dam.

Man awaiting rescue since 18 hours swept away by floodwaters in Harnai

A man, who had been stranded on a small island in the middle of the raging flood in the Bolan River in Harnai was swept away on Friday.

The district administration of Zardalu told SAMAA TV on Saturday that they had tried to mount a rescue for the stranded man but the intensity of the floodwaters was too much.

Over time the water level in the river rose and swept the man away.

Authorities said around 80,000 cusecs floodwaters were passing from Zardalu at the time when the man was swept away.

WATCH: Flooding causes bridge collapse, road closure in Swat

Severe flooding in the Swat River has caused another road bridge in the picturesque valley to partially collapse.

An old bridge over the river in Bahrain, which had been constructed near Swat River, was completely washed away while a new bridge has been damaged partially after flood waters rose over it.

The bridge has been closed for traffic.

According to the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), the water level in the Swat River increased by at least 15 to 20 feet to reach the height of the bridge, while exceptionally high-water flows were expected in the Swat River in the coming hours.

As a result, most routes connecting Bahrain and Kalam have been completely cut off due to floods.

Flood wave sweeps away four youngsters awaiting help in Lower Kohistan

At least four youngsters lost their lives on Friday in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (K-P) Lower Kohistan after being caught in a flood wave as they awaited help from rescue teams.

A helpless picture in which they all can be seen trying to stay safe on a huge rock went viral over the internet.

Reports stated that the youngsters awaited help for at least three hours. Their lives could have been saved with the help of helicopters.

Flood relief cells set up at Radio Pakistan HQ, regional stations

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) on Saturday set up multiple flood relief cells at the Radio Pakistan headquarters and regional stations to facilitate the ongoing flood rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities on the directives of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Army airlifts students, tourists stuck in Kumrat Valley

KP CM offers his helicopter to accelerate rescue efforts

‘People of Pakistan are our priority,’ says Army chief Gen Bajwa

UK, Turkey extend support to victims of Pakistan floods

Kabul, Swat, Indus rivers continue to flow furious: Flood commission

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that rivers Kabul, Swat and Indus still run furious with water discharge of 263,000 cusecs, 89,000 cusecs and 586,000 cusecs respectively.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, owing to continued heavy rainfall activity in the upper catchment areas during 25th-26th August 2022, River Swat has experienced very high flood situation from 0900 hours yesterday to 0930 hours today. At present the flood flows in River Swat is receding.

River Kabul was flowing in “very high flood” at Nowshera with discharge of 263,000 cusecs at 0600 hours. It is presently discharging the maximum flows (315,000 cusecs at 1230 hours). Also, it is in “high flood” upstream Nowshera i.e at Warsak (139,000 cusecs at 1230 hours).

River Indus at Khairabad (junction point after merging River Kabul in the Indus) was flowing in “high flood” of 586,000 cusecs at 1230 hours. Flow has now receded to 555,000 cusecs as reported by Tarbela Dam Management.

River Indus is flowing in high flood at Taunsa & Sukkur, “medium flood” at Chashma, Guddu and Kotri. It is in “low flood” at Tarbela and Kalabagh (the upstream two stations on the Indus).

Other main Rivers of Indus River System i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing in normal.

As reported by the field formation of Irrigation Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, very high flood flows experienced at Munda Headwork caused severe damages to the Headworks.

As a result three of its bays out of total of 8 No. bays, have been washed away at 2300 hours yesterday (26th August 2022). Also, Coffer Dam of the under construction Mohmand Dam (upstream Munda Headworks) has reportedly been damaged last night.

Yesterday’s Low Pressure Area over South of Jacobabad (Sindh) has become insignificant.

Trough of Westerly Wave has weakened and persisting over Northern parts of Pakistan with Weak Seasonal Low lies over Western Balochistan. At present, weak moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into Northeastern Punjab up to 3000 feet.

Under the influence of prevailing hydrological and Meteorological conditions, FFD, Lahore has predicted high to very high level flooding in Tributaries of Rivers Kabul and Indus is likely to subside significantly during next 24 hours.

Very high and above level flooding is likely to continue in River Kabul at Nowshera during the next 24 hours.

River Indus at Kalabagh and Chashma is likely to attain high to very high level flooding during next 24 to 48 hours.