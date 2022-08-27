Floods 2022: Help those affected by floods by donating to these authenticated accounts
Super floods wreaking havoc across Pakistan have coerced the government and private foundations to appeal to the people to send their donations to provide relief to more than 20 million people rendered hungry and homeless by the natural disaster.
According to the data issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday at least 3 million people are in need of immediate relief.
Thereby, government and private sector institutions have issued impassioned appeals alongside bank account information so that people can direct their funds to credible institutions for flood relief.
SAMAA TV has compiled a list of organizations you can send your donations to:
Relief funds set up by the government
- Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022
Account Title: PRIME MINISTERS FLOOD RELIEF FUND ACCOUNT, 2022
Account Number: 0428-0010098497900015
IBAN: PK58ABPA0010098497900015
- Government of Balochistan’s Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Fund
Account Title: GOB FLOOD RELIEF AND REHABILITATION FUND
Account No: 00513181385153
Swift Code: NBPAPKKA02Q
IBAN: PK30NBPA0051003185136
- Sindh Government Flood Relief fund
Account Title: Sindh Flood Relief Fund
Account No: 0301-000210-6100
IBAN: PK90SIND0003010002106100
- Army Relief
Title of Account: Army Relief For Flood Affectees (Askari Bank GHQ Branch)
Account No - 00280100620583
Private flood relief funds
- Edhi Foundation
Edhi Foundation Pakistan flood relief teams are on the ground in all flood-affected areas across Pakistan and have been rescuing people, and providing relief including cooked food, dry ration packs, tarpaulin sheets, medical aid and other non-food essential items.
For donations, visit here
- Shahid Afridi Foundation
The foundation owned by renowned cricketing legend Shahid Afridi is also committed to flood relief throughout the country.
For Donations: https://shahidafridifoundation.org/donation/
For Online Donations: https://shahidafridifoundation.org/donation/##myModal3
For Direct Deposit: https://shahidafridifoundation.org/donation/##myModal15
- Saylani Welfare Trust
The organization is known to have conducted various uplift and relief projects for the community over the years.
For Donations: https://www.saylaniwelfare.com/en/donate
Bank Details: https://www.saylaniwelfare.com/en/bank-details
- Balochistan Rural Support Programme
Working since 1983, the organization is working to uplift people out of poverty in the country’s largest province.
Title of Account: Balochistan Rural Support Programme
Sindh Bank Limited Account No: 0007015948016100
Branch Code: 0701
Swift Code: SINDPKKA
IBAN: PK83SIND0007015948016100
- HANDS Pakistan
HANDS Pakistan, an NGO working for the past 42 years in the country, is also conducting flood relief operations. They have launched an appeal to the people to provide shelter kits, food packs or hygiene kits worth Rs32,000, Rs8,000 and Rs3,000, respectively to help flood victims.
For direct deposits Donate online here For more information, contact: +92-346-111-777-1
- Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan
Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, a non-profit organization dedicated to humanitarian services since 1990, are also committed to relief operation in various parts of Pakistan. Their services include disaster management, health services, orphan care, and the provision of clean drinking water.
To donate online: https://alkhidmat.org/akf-donations.php
For home collection call: 0800-444-48 Or +92-304-111-4222
Account Title: Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan
Account No: 0214 0100861151
Swift Code: MEZNPKKA
IBAN: PK35MEZN0002140100861151
- Muslim Aid UK
Muslim Aid is an international NGO committed to improving the lives of others, regardless of their faith and political persuasion.
For Donations: https://www.muslimaid.org/donate/
For Zakat: https://www.muslimaid.org/appeals/zakat/
- JDC Foundation
The JDC Foundation Pakistan has been actively pursuing flood relief operations in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab.
Title of Account: JDC WELFARE ORGANIZATION
Account Number: 1031-0081-011633-01-2
Branch Address: Bank Al Habib Limited, Main water pump Branch, Karachi
IBAN PK11BAHL1031008101163301
Swift Code: BAHL PKKA