Floods 2022: Help those affected by floods by donating to these authenticated accounts

Super floods wreaking havoc across Pakistan have coerced the government and private foundations to appeal to the people to send their donations to provide relief to more than 20 million people rendered hungry and homeless by the natural disaster.

According to the data issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday at least 3 million people are in need of immediate relief.

Thereby, government and private sector institutions have issued impassioned appeals alongside bank account information so that people can direct their funds to credible institutions for flood relief.

SAMAA TV has compiled a list of organizations you can send your donations to:

Relief funds set up by the government

Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022

Account Title: PRIME MINISTERS FLOOD RELIEF FUND ACCOUNT, 2022

Account Number: 0428-0010098497900015

IBAN: PK58ABPA0010098497900015

Government of Balochistan’s Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Fund

Account Title: GOB FLOOD RELIEF AND REHABILITATION FUND

Account No: 00513181385153

Swift Code: NBPAPKKA02Q

IBAN: PK30NBPA0051003185136

Sindh Government Flood Relief fund

Account Title: Sindh Flood Relief Fund

Account No: 0301-000210-6100

IBAN: PK90SIND0003010002106100

Army Relief

Title of Account: Army Relief For Flood Affectees (Askari Bank GHQ Branch)

Account No - 00280100620583

Private flood relief funds

Edhi Foundation

Edhi Foundation Pakistan flood relief teams are on the ground in all flood-affected areas across Pakistan and have been rescuing people, and providing relief including cooked food, dry ration packs, tarpaulin sheets, medical aid and other non-food essential items.

For donations, visit here

Shahid Afridi Foundation

The foundation owned by renowned cricketing legend Shahid Afridi is also committed to flood relief throughout the country.

For Donations: https://shahidafridifoundation.org/donation/

For Online Donations: https://shahidafridifoundation.org/donation/##myModal3

For Direct Deposit: https://shahidafridifoundation.org/donation/##myModal15

Saylani Welfare Trust

The organization is known to have conducted various uplift and relief projects for the community over the years.

For Donations: https://www.saylaniwelfare.com/en/donate

Bank Details: https://www.saylaniwelfare.com/en/bank-details

Balochistan Rural Support Programme

Working since 1983, the organization is working to uplift people out of poverty in the country’s largest province.

Title of Account: Balochistan Rural Support Programme

Sindh Bank Limited Account No: 0007015948016100

Branch Code: 0701

Swift Code: SINDPKKA

IBAN: PK83SIND0007015948016100

HANDS Pakistan

HANDS Pakistan, an NGO working for the past 42 years in the country, is also conducting flood relief operations. They have launched an appeal to the people to provide shelter kits, food packs or hygiene kits worth Rs32,000, Rs8,000 and Rs3,000, respectively to help flood victims.

For direct deposits Donate online here For more information, contact: +92-346-111-777-1

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, a non-profit organization dedicated to humanitarian services since 1990, are also committed to relief operation in various parts of Pakistan. Their services include disaster management, health services, orphan care, and the provision of clean drinking water.

To donate online: https://alkhidmat.org/akf-donations.php

For home collection call: 0800-444-48 Or +92-304-111-4222

Account Title: Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan

Account No: 0214 0100861151

Swift Code: MEZNPKKA

IBAN: PK35MEZN0002140100861151

Muslim Aid UK

Muslim Aid is an international NGO committed to improving the lives of others, regardless of their faith and political persuasion.

For Donations: https://www.muslimaid.org/donate/

For Zakat: https://www.muslimaid.org/appeals/zakat/

JDC Foundation

The JDC Foundation Pakistan has been actively pursuing flood relief operations in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab.

Title of Account: JDC WELFARE ORGANIZATION

Account Number: 1031-0081-011633-01-2

Branch Address: Bank Al Habib Limited, Main water pump Branch, Karachi

IBAN PK11BAHL1031008101163301

Swift Code: BAHL PKKA