After criticism: Imran Khan calls off Peshawar rally over flood damage

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan on Saturday announced to cancel his upcoming rally in Peshawar on Sunday and announced to host a telethon to raise funds for flood affectees after he faced criticism for his ignorance of the nation’s plight in the face of the unprecedented deluge.

Even Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi appealed to Imran Khan to come to the aid of people in the flood-affected areas.

PTI Chief Imran Khan, who has been conducting rallies across the country to garner support for his movement against the government for the alleged sabotage of his administration, had planned a rally in Peshawar on Sunday.

He is also due to address a rally at the Syed Zameer Jafri Stadium in Jhelum later today.

However, his decision to hold rallies even as over half the country is affected by floods and to urge people to donate to the party to fund their antigovernmental movement was met with severe criticism.

It forced the party chief to review their decision on donation drives and rallies.

In separate messages on the social media site Twitter on Saturday afternoon, Imran Khan and his party’s senior leadership announced the decision to put off the Peshawar rally and to host a telethon instead to raise funds for flood relief.

“We would do an international telethon to raise funds for flood affectees on Monday night,” Imran said.

He added that his “Tiger Force” - comprising volunteers - would be “activated to volunteer for relief work.”

“A committee under Sania Nishtar wiĺl be set up to identify and coordinate funds allocation based on needs.”

He continued that their “movement for Haqeeqi Azadi will continue alongside our flood relief work.”

In a tweet on PTI’s official account, the party announced rescheduling the rally in Peshawar.

Parvez Elahi urges Imran to support flood affected

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Saturday appealed to the senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as he reportedly asked them to persuade party chairman Imran Khan to announce a fundraising campaign for flood affectees.

According to reports, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi called PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz and urged them to urge Imran Khan to help the people in Punjab instead of asking the federal government for help.

“Floods have wreaked havoc across Pakistan, and we should leave all things aside and support the victims,” he reportedly said.

He emphasized that the entire nation should work together for the restoration of roads, schools and hospitals.

“The rehabilitation of the victims and provision of food and medicines is among our top priorities,” he added.

‘Think about flood victims instead of power show.’

Meanwhile, the people criticized that he should have initiated a fundraising campaign for flood victims because this time was very difficult for the country, so he should think about affectees instead of power shows.

Tanveer Sayani wrote,“ People will not forget that a leader kept doing public gatherings when their homes were being destroyed by floods, and loved ones were dying.“

Fareeha Khalid asked, “Why does he not raise funds for flood affectees? People will donate generously.”

In another tweet, Hamza suggested that all public gatherings should postpone for one week. Even PTI’s supporters are also against the rallies under this devastation.

Journalists and politicians, on the other hand, also took to Twitter to condemn the move of PTI.

