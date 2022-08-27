Shahbaz Gill challenges physical remand in SC

Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill on Saturday challenged his physical remand in the Supreme Court.

The petition requested the top court to annul Islamabad High Court’s decision to dismiss his appeal and also the sessions court’s decision to grant Gill’s two-day physical remand.

It also challenged the incumbent government’s appeal for approving his physical remand.

An additional sessions judge, the government, Inspector general of Islamabad, SSP investigation and station house officers of concerned police stations have been listed as respondents in the case.

The petitioner also urged the court to declare illegal all the investigations and evidence produced after August 12.

“The detention should be declared illegal and against fundamental rights,” the petition stated. “It is requested to form an independent and impartial medical board to inquire into the torture inflicted on Gill.”