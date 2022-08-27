Flood wave sweeps away four youngsters awaiting help in Lower Kohistan

At least four youngsters lost their lives on Friday in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (K-P) Lower Kohistan after being caught in a flood wave as they awaited help from rescue teams.

A helpless picture in which they all can be seen trying to stay safe on a huge rock went viral over the internet.

Reports stated that the youngsters awaited help for at least three hours. Their lives could have been saved with the help of helicopters.

Upon circulation of videos of the incident on social media, netizens expressed anger and dismay over the authorities’ incompetence, saying that helicopters are mostly used by political figures and government ministers for travel purposes, but won’t be dispatched for helping people stuck in flooded areas.

According to details, the youngsters were trying to cross a drain in Sanagai Dobir, an area of Lower Kohistan in a jeep when they were trapped in a flash flood.

They tried to save their lives by seeking refuge on a huge rock, but due to the increase in the flow of the flash flood, they were swept away in front of a dozen of people.

One of the youngsters’ life was saved by the locals by pulling him with the help of a rope.

The deceased were identified as Bilal, Anwar, Riaz and Fazal. All of them belonged to Dobir.

The Karakoram highway has also been closed for traffic due to severe flooding and land sliding in Achhar Nala of Upper Kohistan.

KP govt comes up with clarification

Following criticism on not reaching the victims despite that they yearned for help for hours, the KP government came up with a clarification in response to a tweet by senior journalist Rauf Klasra.