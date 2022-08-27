Flood relief cells set up at Radio Pakistan HQ, regional stations

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) on Saturday set up multiple flood relief cells at the Radio Pakistan headquarters and regional stations to facilitate the ongoing flood rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities on the directives of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The information minister presided over a meeting held at the Radio Pakistan headquarters on Saturday to review the flood rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

She applauded the role of Radio Pakistan for reaching out to flood victims and offering them relief in such troubled times.

“Radio Pakistan is the only national broadcasting network which has been playing an effective role while realising its responsibilities in the flood-affected areas,” the minister maintained.

Marriyum acknowledged the efforts of Radio Pakistan’s management for launching a special transmission to provide immediate support and relief assistance to the families affected by the deluge.

To facilitate flood victims further, the minister asked the state radio broadcasting service to develop a live-call and message streaming system in its studios so that the representatives of different aid agencies can provide instantaneous guidance to those marred by floods.

On the other hand, Marriyum also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to send their representatives to the respective radio stations for localized guidance of flood affectees.

She said direct interaction will enable targeted relief operations as well as effective information dissemination in the affected areas.