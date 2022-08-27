PM Shehbaz calls out apathy of PTI on politics over IMF deal amid flood situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday zeroed in on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for attempting to sabotage deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said that negotiations with IMF were underway and the board meeting was due tomorrow (Sunday) but a political party was doing such politics which could inflict repairable damage to the country.

The premier said that there could be no bigger conspiracy with Pakistan than this. He advised that it would be better if all serve the nation by going beyond politics.

We should be careful and seek mercy from Almighty Allah, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Sindh’s Sajawal district to review relief efforts in the face of unprecedented floods that have wreaked havoc throughout the country.

During a visit to review rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of Faqirani Jat, Oplano and others, the prime minister was given a detailed briefing over the situation and the relief efforts.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the federal ministers also accompanied the prime minister.

The premier met locals of the area and review the rescue efforts being carried out by the provincial authorities and the army.

The PM was briefed over the flood situation, relief operations and rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure by the chief secretary, director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, deputy commissioners and other relevant authorities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the entire country was badly affected with flash floods due to incessant monsoon rains, and resolved to overcome the issues with collective efforts.

The prime minister said that the heavy downpours in the season had caused human losses, damaged road and links infrastructure across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan.

The prime minister said that he had witnessed the vast area which was inundated by flood water.

In Swat and Kalam, flash floods had caused human and financial losses, swept away road infrastructure and bridges, and now headed towards Charsadda and Nowshehra posing a severe threat there, he said, adding the district administrations, rescue agencies and the armed forces had been fully supporting the rescue and relief efforts and evacuating the people to safe places.

He said considerable damage was caused to the Munda dam.

The prime minister said in the flood affected areas, rescue and relief efforts were being carried out. Unfortunately, he said huge losses were witnessed across the country, but with joint and continuous efforts, they would overcome the issues posed by the natural catastrophe.

On the occasion, the prime minister also appreciated the efforts of the chief minister, administration and the armed forces for their rescue and relief operations in these areas.