Man awaiting rescue since 18 hours swept away by floodwaters in Harnai

A man, who had been stranded on a small island in the middle of the raging flood in the Bolan River in Harnai was swept away on Friday.

The district administration of Zardalu told SAMAA TV on Saturday that they had tried to mount a rescue for the stranded man but the intensity of the floodwaters was too much.

Over time the water level in the river rose and swept the man away.

Authorities said around 80,000 cusecs floodwaters were passing from Zardalu at the time when the man was swept away.

Rescue efforts

Zardalu administration said that the authorities as well as locals had tried various means to rescue the man and get relief goods to him.

Officials said that they even tried to supply food to the victim using a drone but failed.

After about 18 hours, a high and powerful surge in the river swept the trapped man away.

They added that they managed to save several people who had been trapped elsewhere along the banks of the Bolan River but failed to rescue one man who was trapped in the middle of the river.

The local administration has launched a search operation for the victim’s body.