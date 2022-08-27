WATCH: Flooding causes bridge collapse, road closure in Swat

Severe flooding in the Swat River has caused another road bridge in the picturesque valley to partially collapse.

An old bridge over the river in Bahrain, which had been constructed near Swat River, was completely washed away while a new bridge has been damaged partially after flood waters rose over it.

The bridge has been closed for traffic.

According to the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), the water level in the Swat River increased by at least 15 to 20 feet to reach the height of the bridge, while exceptionally high-water flows were expected in the Swat River in the coming hours.

As a result, most routes connecting Bahrain and Kalam have been completely cut off due to floods.

A number of local tourists have reportedly been stranded while hotels, restaurants and roads have been destroyed in the Swat valley due to flash floods.

The provincial authorities are facing difficulty in rescuing affected families from hill stations of upper Swat.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has imposed an emergency in Swat after the scale of devastation caused by extreme flooding in the district grew out of control following record rains.

The state of emergency will be in effect until August 30 for relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Swat, said a notification issued by the KP relief department.