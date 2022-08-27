Mobile companies to provide call service on zero balance in flood-hit areas

On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, telecommunication companies will facilitate call service on zero balance in flood-affected areas.

Pakistan has been pushed into a state of national emergency and acute humanitarian crisis by the incessant monsoon rains and floods raging across the country which has so far claimed 1,003 lives and left over 20 million people homeless.

Apocalyptic images pouring in from parts of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and other areas have shocked the world as Pakistan battles one of the worst floods ever.

However, the government, both provincial and federal, and many non-governmental organizations are working hard to provide relief to those impacted by the calamity.

Therefore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed to all telecommunication companies to provide call service on zero balance in flood-affected areas.

He directed the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to ensure the facility from today (Saturday). In this regard, the Ministry of Information Technology has also been ordered to take immediate measures.

The aim of this initiative is to speed up rescue and relief activities in areas affected by rains and catastrophic floods.

The prime minister, on the other hand, will visit Faqirani Jat, Oplano and other flood-affected areas of District Sajawal in Sindh. He will review the rescue and relief operations and meet the flood affectees.

The chief secretary, director general Provincial Disaster Management Authority, deputy commissioner and other relevant authorities will brief the prime minister on the relief operations, flood situation and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.