Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Deadly floods, Shahbaz Gill sedition charges, weather updates

Notes from the newsroom
Web desk Aug 27, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Saturday, August 27, 2022:

today's outlook

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div