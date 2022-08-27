Deadly floods, Shahbaz Gill sedition charges, weather updates

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Saturday, August 27, 2022:

Pakistan has been pushed into a state of national emergency and acute humanitarian crisis by the incessant monsoon rains and floods raging across the country which have so far claimed 1,003 lives and left over 20 million people homeless.

A number of hotels and restaurants have been destroyed in the Swat valley due to flash floods.

Rain with wind/thundershower is expected in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

Covid-19 continues to hit Pakistan and claims another two lives.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that Qatar is interested in leasing Pakistan’s airports.