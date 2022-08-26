Miftah tells politicians to ‘behave responsibly’ in wake of flood emergency

Criticizing politicians over the current turmoil, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has urged them to “behave responsibly” in wake of the “flood emergency” imposed throughout the country.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad late Friday night, the finance czar requested everyone to play their part in overseeing flood victims.

“The country is under a flood emergency,” he said. “Politicians should behave responsibly.”

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader pointed out that the flood chaos is unprecedented and people who have been living in their comfortable homes must help the people who are in dire need.

Ismail pleaded children to play their part in the national cause and send a message to 991 to donate at least Rs10 for flood victims.