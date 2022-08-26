Add me: Watch out Twitter, Mathira is back

In seismic social media news today, viral VJ and host Mathira made a sensational return to the social media platform Twitter.

In typical Mathira fashion, her followers on Instagram were the ones who learnt about the return first after she posted a story.

Sharing a screenshot of her Twitter account, Mathira simply stated: “Add me on Twitter”.

Technically though, people do not add one another on Twitter. They follow or list them. But we are not complaining.

A visit to her Twitter account, though, brought with it a few more surprises.

The first tweet she posted after returning to the platform seemed to be a cryptic message for all her fans and haters.

“Ghaltiyan bhi hogi aur galat bhi samjha jayega,” she wrote, pointing to how some of her “mistakes” in the past and not outright mistakes, were brutally punished by the public because they either misinterpreted or misconstrued certain things.

“Ye Zindagi hai yaar yahan tareefen bhi hongi aur zaleeel bhi kiya jayega….🤍” she continued, noting that she will both be praised and scandalized.

The tweet also included a link to her latest Instagram post.

Mathira had been absent from the platform for over seven months, having last tweeted in January a fan art of her.

Now it is up to you whether you want to keep up with Mathira on Twitter or head to Instagram.