‘Overseas Pakistanis should be given five to seven reserved seats’

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said oversees Pakistanis should be given five to seven reserved seats in the parliament so that the candidates can solve their own problems.

“Since they have preserved their right to vote, there should be no boundaries imposed on them if they are interested in going to Pakistan to cast their votes,” the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader said while speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV.

Earlier, we have witnessed that the 2018 election was not free and fair, he added, citing the faulty Results Transmission System that had been broken down. “That is why we have suggested that overseas Pakistanis should cast their votes for their reserved seats.”