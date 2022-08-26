At least 11 people swept away in Lower Kohistan flood

At least 11 people swept away in a flash flood in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Kohistan, district authorities said on Friday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Kohistan, Zulfiqar Jadoon, informed the reporter that three more children and four women were also killed due to floods in other areas.

On the other hand, the district administration of Nowshera has urged people to evacuate their homes in wake of flash flood warning by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned that a 300,000 cusec flood wave would pass through the district during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, the deputy commissioner told the local population to evacuate the low-lying areas of the flood during the daylight, as evacuation at the night would prove difficult.

The DC officer warned that even the Grand Trunk (GT) Road face the risk of being submerged in four feet deep water.

All the private and public sector educational institutions have been closed in the district, whereas the control of hospitals, private buildings and vehicles has been given to the district administration for the next two days to avoid any untoward situation. They will be responsible for shifting vulnerable people to safer places in the face of a flood emergency.