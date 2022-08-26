Military called in to help four provinces cope with floods

The federal government has ordered the deployment of the military in four provinces to help local authorities cope with floods.

The military is being summoned under Article 245 of the Constitution. A summary was moved to the federal cabinet.

Under Article 245 the armed forces are required to “act in aid of civil power when called upon to do so.”

SAMAA TV’s Tika Khan Sani reported that the provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan had sent requisitions to the federal interior ministry for military deployment.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the military is being deployed to all the flood-hit areas of four provinces.

The Pakistan Army has already been aiding rescue and relief efforts in different parts of the country. Now, a large-scale deployment is expected.