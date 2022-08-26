WATCH: Polio workers remain undeterred in face of floods

Polio workers remain undeterred in the face of floods, as they continue to cross dangerous rivers to fulfill their duties.

The vaccinators were able to administer polio drops to children after crossing the Chenab and Sindh Rivers. Due to the continuous flooding, road access to Muzaffargarh district has been closed for the time being.

In Jatoi Tehsil of Punjab, female polio workers were seen rowing a boat to cross the Sindh River to reach their destinations whereas in Rangpur, the polio vaccinators crossed the Chenab River sitting in a pan.

More than 80 villages in Muzaffargarh district are settled along the banks of the river. Polio workers crossed the river and went door to door to administer polio drops to the children.

At least 0.8 million children will be administered polio drops during the prevention campaign across the district.