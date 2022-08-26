Imran Ismail submits nominations paper of Imran Khan in Karachi

Former Sindh governor and PTI leader Imran Ismail has submitted nomination papers on behalf of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for by-election in the National Assembly constituencies of NA-246, NA-239 and NA- 237 in Karachi.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Imran Ismail said that he would lead an election campaign on the behalf of the former prime minister in Malir and Korangi while Aftab Siddiqui will lead the campaign in Lyari.

Ismail claimed that all three constituencies would elect Imran Khan as people in NA 245 elected PTI chairman.

He said that in Punjab and KPK, governments are busy helping flood victims while the Sindh government is doing nothing but wailing.

Imran Ismail claimed that Karachi is like an orphan child and that the provincial government has sold out flood relief donations.