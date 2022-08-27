A hanging body, missing phone, data theft and FIA

Hussain Zohair, a 23-year-old textile student, was found dead in Karachi’s Lighthouse locality earlier this week. Initially, police investigators thought that it was a simple case of suicide. That was until they discovered that his mobile phone was in the custody of federal investigators.

Suddenly, the case took on new meaning.

Who was Hussain?

Hussain lived with his parents at their house in the Lighthouse area on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi.

He hailed from a family of very modest means but had high ambitions. Hussain’s father, Zohair, drives a rickshaw to make ends meet.

Hussain also worked to support his family and meet his educational expenses at the privately run Asian Institute of Fashion Design (AIFD).

Unlike his father, he used to find work online.

A model student

AIFD Student Affairs Director Asad Hussain told SAMAA TV that Hussain was a second-year student at the institute, studying at the Department of Fashion Marketing and Merchandising.

“Hussain was a well-disciplined and well-mannered student,” the director said, adding, “He was brilliant in studies, and his educational record with AIFD reflects that through the good Grade Point Average (GPA) he had secured in his exams.”

What happened?

Risala Police Station Head Moharir Sohail Farooq told SAMAA TV that per his family, Hussain was away from home for the entire day on August 23. Such behavior was unusual for Hussain and concerning for his parents.

Zohair told police officials that he called his son on his mobile phone several times, but it was found switched off, which only added to his worry.

Hussain finally returned home by 11 pm, Zohair told the police.

He added that when Hussain was asked where he was all day, he did not get much of a response.

Instead of satisfying the curiosity of his parents, Hussain instead told his parents that he was feeling hungry and demanded to have fast food from the market.

Though disturbed, his parents agreed and set off to the nearby stores to get something for their son.

When they returned from the market, they found Hussain hanging by a noose from the ceiling fan.

His parents rushed him to the nearby Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. However, doctors at the Trauma Centre of the hospital pronounced him dead.

Given the nature of his death, the Risala police station was alerted to the incident.

A squad from the station soon reached Hussain’s house and inspected the scene.

What did the police find?

Head Moharir Sohail Farooq said that the police inspected Hussain’s house. They found the rope he had used to hang himself with from the ceiling fan and some other personal items.

But more than what they did find was what they did not find, Hussain’s phone and laptop.

Police, though, started treating the case as suicide and launched investigations.

In the meantime, they released his body to his family to perform final rites and burial.

How did the FIA get involved?

Based on witness statements and other evidence recovered from the scene, the police conducted an initial investigation.

Farooq says since they did not recover Hussain’s mobile phone from his house, they decided to dial the number in case he had misplaced it. It would also help validate the claim made by the victim’s father.

But like Hussain’s father, they, too, found the phone to be powered off.

However, with technology accessible to law enforcers, the police traced the device’s whereabouts.

But when they checked the address, they found something shocking.

“Hussain’s mobile phone was located inside the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) office in Karachi,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shabbir Sethar told SAMAA TV.

Not sure what to make of this information, Sethar said the police department reached out to FIA officials and asked why Hussain’s mobile phone was at the FIA CCRC office.

FIA officials confirmed to police that the phone was indeed there.

They further told the police that they had summoned Hussain for an inquiry at Karachi’s CCRC after they received a complaint against Hussain from an individual identified as Imran Iqbal.

Imran Iqbal, who claimed to be the owner of a textile manufacturing firm D ZEE, had submitted an application to the CCRC accusing Hussain of stealing data from his company.

Subsequently, the FIA launched an inquiry and, as part of that, called Hussain on August 23 for preliminary questioning.

However, they did confiscate his laptop and mobile phone for forensic analysis.

SSP Sethar said that the FIA officials did not disclose any further information about the nature of the inquiry against Hussain or the status of the case.

SAMAA TV attempted to contact FIA Karachi’s CCRC Deputy Director Muhammad Zaeem to seek more details on the case.

While Zaeem picked up the phone once, he stated that he was in a meeting and would soon revert.

However, he later did not answer repeated calls to his phone or respond to messages.

Meanwhile, Zohair and his wife were unwilling to speak to the media.