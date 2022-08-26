Hasan Ali replaces injured Wasim Jr in Pakistan Asia Cup squad

Young pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup due to a side strain.

Wasim complained of back pain on Wednesday and his MRI report was also not satisfactory.

“Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr has been ruled out of the ACC T20 Asia Cup due to a left side strain. He had picked up the injury while bowling in Pakistan’s practice session on Wednesday. The bowler was assessed by the team medical staff, and MRI scan in Dubai confirmed the diagnosis,” the PCB said in a press release.

“The findings were discussed with the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, while an independent review by a specialist physiotherapist was also sought. The medical team will closely monitor Wasim’s rehabilitation and his return to competitive cricket will be reassessed before the England tour to Pakistan,” it added.

Fast-bowler Hasan Ali will replace Wasim in the Pakistan squad for the tournament, which starts tomorrow.

Ali will leave for Dubai on the first available flight, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“Hasan Ali was sought as a replacement player by the team management and the request was accepted by the chief selector. Hasan had been working on his bowling in the National High Performance Centre for the past three weeks and is presently in Rawalpindi, preparing for the National T20, which commences on 30 August,” the PCB statement added.

It must be noted that Pakistan are already without the services of ace pacer Shaheen Afridi, who is on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Pakistan will kick-start their Asia Cup campaign with match against India on August 28 in Dubai.

The opening match will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, tomorrow, in Dubai.