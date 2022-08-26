Nowshera, Charsadda, Attock told to evacuate before major flood

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments on Friday ordered evacuation of Nowshera, Charsadda and Attock districts in wake of the flood threat.

The move comes after the flood forecasting division of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned that a 300,000 cusecs flood wave would pass through the Nowshera district during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Munda Headworks bridge in Charsadda district collapsed on Friday, increasing the chance of a flood.

Whereas, Tarbela Dam and Kabul River is set to release 626,000 cusecs of water, putting Attock district in harms way.

Deputy commissioners of the districts told the local population to evacuate the low-lying areas during the daylight, as evacuation at the night would prove difficult.

The officer warned that even the Grand Trunk (GT) Road face the risk of being submerged in four feet deep water.

All the private and public sector educational institutions have been closed in the districts, whereas the control of hospitals, private buildings and vehicles has been given to the district administration for the next two days to avoid any untoward situation.

They will be responsible for shifting vulnerable people to safer places in the face of a flood emergency.

A Nowshera administration official said the water in River Kabul continued to rise due to nonstop rainfall. The water flow in the river was recorded at 120,000 cusecs earlier in the afternoon, fearing it to rise to 270,000 cusecs later in the evening.

In Charsadda, officials have appealed to the locals to evacuate their homes and reach the relief camps set up by the provincial government.

They added that half of the Munda bridge has collapsed and approximately 200-300 feet area of the bridge has swept away in water.

“Within a few hours, the flash flood will hit Charsadda,” the officials warned.

The K-P government has designated both the helicopters in use for relief work. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has urged authorities to make use of the helicopters to speed up relief efforts.

In Attock, rescue teams have been deployed at eight points. Police have also been put on high alert. Mobile services have been used to notify locals of the flood threat.

The Attock DC also appealed to the public to call the helpline number 09239220098-99 in case of any mishap or query.