SC to hold Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar hearing on September 2

Two-judge bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa to preside over case
Aug 26, 2022
The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing of the sexual harassment case involving singers Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar on September 2.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa will hear Meesha’s appeal for cross-examination on video link.

Earlier, a trial and high court had dismissed Meesha’s request prompting her to file an appeal in the top court.

Subsequently, the SC issued notices to Zafar and other parties involved in the case.

