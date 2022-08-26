Mimicking PM, Imran also tours flood affected districts

Former prime minister Imran Khan visited the flood-affected areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Friday and directed “to improve scale & speed of the assistance to the people including preventive measures against the spread of disease especially in children.”

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman was accompanied by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur and others.

He visited the flood devastated areas of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank and also took an aerial view of the prevailing situation.

Imran maintained that “the sheer magnitude of the flooding that I saw in Tank & DI Khan shows the challenge Pakistan is confronted with, as this is the situation in many other areas across the country.”

The ex-premier also visited the flood devastated areas on foot to get a briefing on the damages and deaths from officials present on the ground.

He also met some flood affectees at a relief camp set up by the K-P government in DI Khan.