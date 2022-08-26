Pakistan v India: How Babar, Rohit stack up head-to-head

With just two days remaining in the high-octane clash between Pakistan and India which is scheduled on August 28 (Sunday), let’s have a quick view at the profiles of both skippers – Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma – ahead of the anticipated Asia Cup 2022 clash.

Although the tournament is going to start from August 27 with hosts Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan, however, all eyes will be on Sunday’s game between the two arch-rivals.

The Men in Green handed India their biggest defeat in the history of the competition when they thrashed the Virat Kohli-led unit by 10 wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Things are a bit different this time around with Rohit Sharma incharge for India, while Babar Azam continues to build his legacy as captain.

Babar Azam:

• Matches: 41

• Won: 26

• Lost: 10

• No Result: 5

• Runs 1396

• Hundreds: 1

• Average: 42.30

Rohit Sharma:

• Matches: 35

• Won: 29

• Lost: 6

• No Result: -

• Runs 1161

• Hundreds: 2

• Average: 36.28