PTCL claims Balochistan internet, cellular services restored completely

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Friday claimed that the entity has restored telecommunication services severed by monsoon floods in Balochistan.

A spokesperson for the public company said technical teams have repaired the fibre optic cables that were accidentally ‘cut at several places’ due to the natural calamity.

He also apologized to the customers for the inconvenience.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque had directed the PTCL to restore communication linkages in Balochistan on an urgent basis.

He had said that fibre optic cables were severed in three key locations in Balochistan seconding the statement issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday that 11 districts of Pakistan’s largest province are disconnected from the internet.

According to the PTA, the affected districts included provincial capital Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Chaman, Panjgur, and Zhob.

Haque had also said that many areas of Sindh are also bogged down by internet and mobile phone signal outages after fibre optic cables installed next to roads and highways were either swept away in flood or severed off during water channelling exercise.

The minister also blamed power cuts and stalled fuel delivery for outages causing off-linking of mobile towers throughout the region.