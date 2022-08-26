Why KP govt lodged sedition case against Shahbaz Gill?

In a move that has surprised many, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has registered an FIR against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill under sedition charges.

The FIR is identical to one that the Islamabad police lodged earlier this month after Gill — in a phone-in conversation (beeper) on ARY News — urged personnel of armed forces to mutiny against their commanders.

The PTI leadership, including Imran Khan, had condemned the FIR registered by Islamabad authorities.

The FIR against Gill was registered on Thursday, August 25

But now, police in KP’s Dera Ismail Khan has registered an identical FIR on the complaint of Dera Ismail Khan’s additional assistant commission (revenue), who was empowered by the provincial government to register sedition cases.

Why KP govt registered the FIR

After the FIR was registered at 7:40pm on Thursday, August 25, several social media users expressed surprise over the KP government’s move.

Some people speculated that the KP government wants to take Shahbaz Gill into custody on the pretext of investigation so that he could evade interrogators of Islamabad police.

However, there is a wide political context involved.

The KP government has authorized Dera Ismail Khan’s Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Munir Ahmed, to register cases under the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

153 A Promoting enmity between different groups

295 A Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting Its religion or religious beliefs

108 A Abetment in Pakistan of offences outside it

505 Statements conducing to public mischief

Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr PC) dictates that cases under the above sections, as well as section 294-A (Keeping lottery office) could only be registered by an officer authorized by the federal or a provincial government.

DI Khan’s additional commissioner revenue was given this authority after the KP government decided to register sedition cases against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders in the province in a tit-for-tat move in response to the case against Gill.

It is believed that the fresh sedition case against Gill has been registered to justify similar cases against PDM leaders.

Earlier this month, Barrister Saif, the spokesperson of the KP government, confirmed that the KP government had empowered DI Khan Additional Commissioner Munir Ahmed to get sedition cases registered against PDM leaders.

Gandapur to pull strings — Court suspends notification

PTI’s official Twitter handle shared a screenshot of a notification that not only granted powers to Murir Ahmed but also said he would “receive” complaints from PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur or any other interested party and “require” the local police to lodge FIRs.

In other words, Gandapur was to nominate PDM leader in sedition cases through the additional commissioner.

The notification has since been challenged before the Peshawar High Court (PHC), which on Friday suspended the KP government notification۔

Reacting sharply to the court order PTI’ Fawad Chaudhry critized judges.

He said the Islamabad Hich Court sent Gill to police custody considering sedition a serious crime and on the other hand PCH bench suspended the decision of the cabinet without even sending notices to the government because it viewed the order to register sedition cases against PDM leaders as unimportant.