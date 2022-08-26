Man Utd to face Real Sociedad in Europa League, Arsenal draw PSV

Manchester United were placed in the same section as Real Sociedad in Friday’s draw for this season’s UEFA Europa League in Istanbul, while Arsenal will come up against PSV Eindhoven.

United, who won the Europa League in 2017, will also meet Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol and Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus in Group E.

Real Sociedad qualified for Europe by finishing sixth in La Liga last season – they faced United in the Champions League group stage in 2013/14.

Arsenal’s draw appears slightly tougher on paper, as they will also take on Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt and Swiss title holders FC Zurich in Group A.

All three of the Gunners’ rivals dropped out of the Champions League qualifying phase.

PSV, coached by Ruud van Nistelrooy, beat Monaco in the Champions League third qualifying round before losing to Rangers in the play-offs and moving into the Europa League.