Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi to face off in Jolly LLB 3

Since Jolly LLB 2 came out, fans were talking about the possibility of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi going head-to-head in Jolly LLB 3. Now, the fan theories are turning out to be true.

The latest news says that Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar will work together on Subhash Kapoor’s upcoming Jolly LLB 3. The movie will be made under the banner of Star Studios, and filming will start the following year.

Photo: twitter.com/akshaykumar

Subhash Kapoor wrote and directed the 2017 Indian black comedy Jolly LLB 2. The movie with Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi was a sequel to 2013 movie Jolly LLB, starring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla.

While Jolly LLB became a sleeper hit, Jolly LLB 2 got commercial and critical success because of its brilliant screenplay and performances.

PHOTO: © Star Studios

On the release of Jolly LLB 2, there were rumors that Arshad Warsi was upset that his role had been taken over by someone else.

Now, five years after the release of Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar is all set to reprise his role as Jagdishwar Mishra, also known as Jolly, in the movie’s upcoming sequel.

The icing on the cake is that Arshad Warsi, who appeared in the first installment of the movie, is going to be working with Khiladi Kumar on the same project.

PHOTO: © Star Studios

Subhash has cracked a subject that calls for a face-off between the two Jollys. A source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla reported: “It’s hilarious with a very relevant topic for debate in the court of law.”

There are reports that Jolly LLB 3 is going to be larger and better than the original two installments combined. Saurabh Shukla, who portrays a judge in Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2, will also appear in the third part.

The source said, “The idea is to create the ambiance of a big screen courtroom drama, and hence, efforts have been taken to make it a multi-genre film, with the right blend of humor with drama and thrill.”

Talking about the plot the source further added, “Finishing touches are being given to the script at the moment and the team will then move on to the pre-production stage. The idea is to take the film on screen in the first half of 2023”