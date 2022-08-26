US dollar surpasses Rs220 mark in interbank as open market gap widens

The value of the US dollar against the Pakistan rupee grew further on Friday with the greenback surpassing the Rs220 mark in the interbank market. In the open market, meanwhile, the US dollar rose past the Rs230 mark, in a sign that the gap between interbank and open market rates was widening.

The Pakistani rupee has been under pressure since August 16 when it lost steam following a week-long rally.

On Friday, the US dollar rose by Rs1.25 to close at Rs220.66, or 0.57% higher after hitting Rs220.75 earlier in the day.

In the open market, the greenback was being traded at above Rs230.

Currency dealers and importers told SAMAA TV that the value of the US dollar had appreciated due to currency smuggling out of Pakistan and the skullduggery of, what they called, the “dollar mafia.”

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail also seem to agree with this view when he was asked, at a press conference, about the causes behind the widening gap between the open market and interbank exchange rates for the US dollar.

“I know what’s happening in the market. You will see when we take action,” he said.

SAMAA Money’s Wakilur Rehmn reported earlier this week that the government had temporarily allowed currency dealers to export US dollars and the decision contributed into the US dollar gaining value again.