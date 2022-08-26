Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 again

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. This is the second time the veteran actor has contracted the virus.

Bachchan is among the most famous actors in Bollywood. He makes sure to share all updates from his life with his millions of fans.

Late on Tuesday night the actor took to his twitter and revealed that he has again tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

In his tweet he urged everyone around him to get tested.

“I have just tested Covid positive. All those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also.”

Since then, fans have been praying for his speedy recovery.

Taking to Twitter, the megastar went on to thank them for their wishes. He said, “Heartfelt thanks to all who sent me their love and their prayers. ever grateful”

Bachchan is expected to grace the silver screen once again in “Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva”, “Uunchai”, “Goodbye”, and the hotly anticipated “Adi Purush” with Telugu star Prabhas.

He had tested positive for the pandemic virus on July 2020 and had subsequently isolated himself in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

Given his age, he required extra medical attention to see out the infection.

His son Abhishek Bachchan, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and his granddaughter Aradhya had also tested positive at the time.

After being three weeks in the hospital, Big B went home.

On July 27, 2021, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

The much-celebrated actor has been hosting season 14 of the show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

It remains to be seen how his health condition will impact his appearances in the widely watched reality TV quiz show.

India reels from Covid

On Thursday, The Times of India reported that at least another six people had died of Covid in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

“The Maharashtra health department said that on Thursday there were 1,887 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths related to the pandemic. The number of Covid-19 cases in the state rose to 80,91,276, and the number of deaths reached 1,48,214.”

The Bachchan family primarily lives in Mumbai.