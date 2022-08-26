Is Mohammad Wasim Jr injured?

Yesterday, it was a shocking development for many after pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr was taken for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan for a suspected back injury.

Is Mohammad Wasim Jr really injured? What is the nature of his injury? Or is he going to participate in Pakistan-India Clash? There were the questions circulating on the internet since the report emerged.

However, our reliable sources have confirmed that the pacer did complain about the problem in the back, while MRI scan was done as a preventative measure to avoid further damage.

Though, the team management is still waiting for MRI scan results which are scheduled to arrive either on Friday eve or Saturday morning, they are very confident that he will be available for selection.

Wasim, who turned 21 on Thursday, complained of pain in his lower back during a bowling session at the ICC Academy.

The injury scare could be a concern, given the team management is already grappling with Shaheen Shah Afridi’s absence from the tournament.

Following the Asia Cup, Pakistan will play England in seven Twenty20 Internationals at home, followed by a tri-series in New Zealand before heading to Australia.

If they make the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup, they could play five games in 12 days.

Wasim has played 11 T20Is since making his debut against the West Indies last July. He has 17 wickets at a 15.88 average and an economy of 8.10.